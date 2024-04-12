Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Rifles and DRI Unite in Major Raid, Seize 62 kg of Cannabis Worth Rs 27.9 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2024: In a collaborative effort, the Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully conducted a joint operation, resulting in the seizure of a substantial amount of contraband. Acting on confidential intelligence, it was revealed that a significant stockpile of ganja was concealed in the Krishnatula area of Sepahijala district.

According to a statement released by the Assam Rifles, the operation, which took place last night, saw coordinated efforts between the two enforcement agencies. As a result, a staggering 62 kilograms of ganja were confiscated during the operation.

The estimated market value of the seized contraband is approximately 27.9 lakh rupees. This operation marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking in the region.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on such illegal activities, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens.

