Biplab Kumar Deb Mocks CPIM & Manik Sarkar; Alleges Neglect of Tripura’s Development During 35-Year Rule

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2024: Tripura’s former Chief Minister, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP West Tripura Lok Sabha seat’s nominee Biplab Kumar Deb delivered a blistering critique of the CPIM on Friday. He accused the party of neglecting the development of the state during their lengthy reign of 35 years.

Addressing the crowd at South Taibandal in Dhanpur assembly constituency under Sepahijala district on Friday afternoon, Deb remarked, “There was no ‘Swarna Yug’ (Golden Age) for the people of Tripura during the communist rule. Only the Left had a golden age then.” He further asserted, “Communists know nothing about Indian customs. Communists in Tripura have colluded with Congress to save their existence.”

Taking aim at former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s recent political alignment, Deb sarcastically remarked, “Tripura’s former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has now become a nationalist to save the country.” He accused the CPIM of lacking respect for the state’s values and boundaries, emphasizing Sarkar’s alliance with the Congress party.

Deb highlighted the alleged failures of the CPIM-led Left Front during their rule, particularly criticizing their handling of infrastructure and welfare projects. “Electorates of Dhanpur had made Manik Sarkar as the MLA for five consecutive terms, but what has he done for the people of this assembly constituency,” Deb questioned, citing long-standing issues such as unpaved roads and lack of development initiatives.

Contrasting the CPIM’s tenure with the BJP-led government’s achievements, Deb touted the progress made in Tripura over the past six years. He cited initiatives such as women’s reservation in government positions, resettlement of BRU Reang refugees, introduction of NCERT syllabus, opening of Vidyajyoti schools, allowances of Rs 2000, and Rs 1300 crore allocations for tribal area development as evidence of the BJP’s commitment to the state’s advancement.

In a dramatic turn, Deb also accused the CPIM and Congress of perpetrating violence and atrocities during their respective reigns. He recounted instances of rape, riots, and political killings allegedly carried out by the two parties, condemning their collaboration in the current political scenario.

Turning his attention to CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Deb launched a attack, questioning Chaudhury’s suitability for leadership. He derided Chaudhury’s aspirations of becoming Chief Minister, alleging incompetence and involvement in corrupt practices of ginger scam.

Deb concluded his speech by urging BJP workers and TIPRA Motha party members to ensure 100 percent voter turnout in favour of the BJP, aiming to secure a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Dhanpur assembly constituency.

In this election rally, Deb was accompanied by union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, MLA Bindu Debnath, MDC Padmalochan Tripura and others.