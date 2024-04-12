BJP President J. P Nadda To Address NDA Campaign Rally For LS 2024 Polls In Nagaland Today

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J. P Nadda will address a National Democratic Alliance campaign rally for the General Election to the Lok Sabha 2024 in Nagaland on 12th April.

The Party Chief will address the rally at Agri Expo, Chumoukedima district on Saturday.

Reportedly, Nadda will share the stage with NDPP Leader and Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio and hosts of other People’s Democratic Alliance legislators and leaders.

In lieu of this, the BJP Nagaland held a meeting in Dimapur yesterday.

The party informed that it deliberated on the necessary protocols and other arrangements to be made for the arrival of the National President.

Additionally, the party also re-affirmed its commitment to work cohesively to ensure victory of the PDA consensus candidate Dr. Chumben Murry in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election slated to be held on April 19.