ENPO Blames Nagaland Government For Delaying Frontier Nagaland Territory Settlement

NET Web Desk

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization, ENPO, has now blamed the Nagaland government for failing to materialise their demand of Frontier Nagaland Territory, FNT before the announcement of Model Code of Conduct.

In a statement, the ENPO stated that they have come to know that the MHA has handed over the highlights of draft MoS for FNT to the State Government in the month of December last year, to which it was supposed to give its comments before 31st of December, 2023.

The Organisation also learned that the State Government is yet to give its comments on the draft to the Government of India, due to which, the FNT could not be materialized before the announcement of Election Model Code of Conduct to the Lok Sabha 2024 as committed by MHA.

The ENPO added that according to the commitment made by MHA, Government of India to the ENPO, the arrangement of FNT was supposed to settle before the Election Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

The ENPO therefore, maintained that the Eastern Nagaland public has taken a decision to abstain from election because of the state government not giving its comments to the central Government thereby stalling the settlement of FNT.