Meghalaya: Masterchef India Runner-Up Nambie Marak Joins NPP Ahead Of LS Polls

NET Web Desk

In a significant boost to the National People’s Party (NPP) just a week before the Lok Sabha election, renowned culinary personality Nambie Marak, the first runner-up of Masterchef India, officially joined the party.

The momentous occasion took place in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and NPP candidate from the Shillong parliamentary constituency, Ampareen Lyngdoh, at a program held in Athiabari, West Khasi Hills.

Expressing his delight over Marak’s decision to join the party, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Nambie Marak into our party. Her entry signifies the infusion of fresh perspectives and youthful energy into politics, enabling effective representation of the people’s aspirations.”

Hailing from the remote village of Upper Rangsa in West Khasi Hills, Marak is not only a culinary maestro but also a visionary entrepreneur.

She is the driving force behind ‘Eat Your Kappa’, a popular YouTube channel dedicated to showcasing the rich cuisine and cultural heritage of Northeast India, with a particular focus on Garo culinary traditions.

Marak’s induction into the NPP is poised to invigorate the party’s campaign efforts, especially in the West Khasi Hills region, where her influence and reputation resonate deeply among the local populace.

With her diverse background and commitment to promoting the culinary heritage of the region, Marak represents a dynamic addition to the NPP’s roster of leaders.

As the Lok Sabha election draws nearer, Marak’s entry into politics underscores the growing trend of professionals from various fields actively engaging in the democratic process, with a shared goal of contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation.