Nagaland Dy CM Y Patton Campaigns In Manipur, Says PM Modi Has Special Focus On North East India

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Y Patton said, campaigned for Kachui Timothy Zimik NPF and NDA candidate, for outer Manipur, Parliamentary constituency, at Leipung Tampak village, Chandel district under Manipur, yesterday.

During the program he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special focus on North East India and that under the dynamic leadership of PM, the region has developed to the larger extend under the BJP government for the last 10 years.

Moreover, Patton also urged the Christian community not to mislead by the false propaganda of the Congress, that BJP is a Hindu party, Anti Christian.

He asserted that BJP party uphold, secularism and advocate for democracy, which is enshrine under the constitution of India.

Patton further appealed the voters to vote in favour of Zimik the NDA alliance candidate for the development of the state of Manipur in particular and the North east region as a whole.