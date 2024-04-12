Nomination Process For Phase 3 Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Begins

NET Web Desk

The nomination process for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 94 constituencies across 12 states, commenced on Friday.

This initiation followed the notification by the Election Commission today.

Candidates have until April 19 to file their nomination papers, marking the final date for submission.

Additionally, a separate notification was released concerning the “adjourned” poll in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh, as stated by the EC.

The election in Betul was postponed following the unfortunate demise of the BSP’s candidate.

In such circumstances, where a candidate from a recognized national or state party passes away before the polls, the election is rescheduled to allow the party an opportunity to nominate a fresh candidate.

Originally slated for the second phase on April 26, voting in the Betul constituency will now be rescheduled.

The third phase of the elections encompasses states and union territories including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

In Assam, the third phase includes key constituencies such as Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

The electoral process for the seven-phase polls, aimed at electing the 18th Lok Sabha, commences on April 19 and concludes on June 1.

Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.