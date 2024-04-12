PM Modi Chairs A Meeting Reviewing Preparedness For Upcoming Heat Wave Season

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season, yesterday.

During the meeting, he was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period from April to June this year including the forecasts for the upcoming hot weather season.

The preparedness in the health sector was also reviewed in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water.

The timely dissemination of essential awareness material especially in regional languages through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi stressed upon the whole of Government approach.

He said that all arms of the government at Central, State and District levels and various Ministries need to work on this in synergy.

Modi also stressed upon awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.