Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Agartala on April 16, Participate in Roadshow & Rally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2024: All India Congress Committee’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhu is set to visit Tripura on April 16th, adding momentum to the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As a star campaigner for the INDI Alliance candidate, Gandhi’s arrival is anticipated to invigorate the political scenario of the state.

Gandhi’s arrival is scheduled at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at 2:15 PM on April 16th. From there, she will kick off a roadshow that traverses through various thoroughfares of Agartala city. Addressing the gathering at Surya Chowmuhani, the capital’s bustling hub, will mark a significant highlight of the campaign. The roadshow will then continue, culminating at Durga Chowmuhani.

The announcement of Priyanka Gandhi’s visit and campaign itinerary was made by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman during a press conference held at the Congress Bhavan in Agartala city on Friday. In addition to the public rally, Gandhi’s agenda includes meetings with Pradesh leadership to discuss party activities and election strategies.

Considering the high-profile nature of the event, strict security measures are being put in place by the administration to ensure a peaceful and orderly conduct of the election campaign. Priyanka Gandhi’s visit is anticipated to galvanize support for the Congress-INDI Alliance candidate, signaling heightened political activity in Tripura in the lead-up to the elections.