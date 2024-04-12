Rahul Gandhi’s Assam Visit Rescheduled To April 20 Amid Clash With PM Modi’s Rally

NET Web Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s anticipated visit to Assam, slated for April 17, has been reportedly rescheduled to April 20.

The decision comes amidst a clash with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in lower Assam’s Nalbari district on the same day.

Originally, Rahul Gandhi was set to address two election rallies in Jorhat and Dibrugarh on April 17.

However, a senior Congress leader revealed that Rahul will now address a rally in Nagaon on April 20, indicating a shift in his itinerary.

Consequently, his visits to Jorhat and Dibrugarh stand canceled.

In light of this adjustment, Priyanka Gandhi, another prominent figure within the Congress party and Rahul’s sibling will step in to address poll rallies in Jorhat and Dibrugarh on April 16.

With both national and regional players vying for voter attention, every rally and speech holds significance in the run-up to the polls.