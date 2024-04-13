Arunachal: CEO Reports Highest-Ever Central Forces Deployment For Elections Oversight

NET Web Desk

In a significant move to ensure the safety and integrity of the upcoming general elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Pawn Kumar Sain has announced the deployment of 80 companies of central forces across the state.

This deployment reportedly marks the highest ever security presence in Arunachal Pradesh during elections.

Currently, 70 companies of central forces, Special Armed Police battalions, and IRBn are stationed in various districts, with an additional 10 companies set to arrive by next week, as per information.

CEO Pawn Kumar Sain emphasized that the primary responsibility of these paramilitary personnel is to instill confidence and security among voters, enabling them to exercise their franchise freely and without fear.

The deployment of these forces aims to prevent post-poll violence, booth capturing, and any interference with the electoral process, including safeguarding electronic voting machines (EVMs), as reported.

The Election Commission of India, in coordination with the home ministry, has strategically allocated the additional 10 companies after assessing ground reports related to the election process in the state.

In addition to the security measures, webcasting of polling stations will be implemented, and micro-observers will be stationed at critical polling stations to report any irregularities.

On the polling day, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be responsible for guarding polling stations, materials, personnel, and the entire polling process.

The CAPF deployment will involve various roles, including static guarding of polling stations, patrolling duties, escorting of polled EVMs, and any other tasks necessary to ensure the integrity of the election process.

This comprehensive security arrangement, coupled with enhanced monitoring mechanisms, underscores the commitment of election authorities to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in Arunachal Pradesh.