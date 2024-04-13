CM Dr Manik Saha Mulls To Reopen Political Murder Cases, To Take Legal Advice After Lok Sabha Polls

NET Web Desk

Agartala, April 13, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday said that he is considering reopening all the political murder cases that occurred during the CPIM’s regime and would seek suggestions from legal experts after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election.

While addressing an election campaign at Santi Para in Agartala on Saturday, Dr. Saha said that BJP is a party of Karyakartas, and following the forthcoming election, everyone is working to seek blessings from people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This election is crucial to fulfill the dream of PM’s Vikshit Bharat in 2047. We must ensure to strengthen the hand of PM Modi for the upcoming generation. BJP always takes elections very seriously. We are working to increase the vote percentage as we are confident of our victory. PM Modi is a guarantee as he always works for development. PM Modi always works for the people. India, which was gripped under scams, has come out from such situations since 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister,” he said.

He said that CPIM and Congress formed the INDI alliance for their existence.

“The INDI alliance will collapse soon. They have no understanding among themselves. We have seen how violence took place during the CPIM and Congress regime. They have now come together. They feel ashamed of saying CPIM-Congress alliance. They are fooling the people. Many people were killed who were against the CPIM. In West Bengal, those who voted for Congress, the CPIM people killed them. They are confusing people and have also killed democracy during their 35 years of rule. After the election, I am considering opening all the political murder cases in Tripura and will seek suggestions from legal experts. Many people were killed, including their MLAs and Ministers,” said Dr. Saha.

He also slammed CPIM for creating division among the working-class people and destroying the industry.

“We must reject the people who have confused the public, and people must be aware of them. If we want to continue the flow of development, we must ensure the victory of the BJP candidate,” he added.