High-Level Meeting in Agartala: BJP and ‘Tipra Motha’ Leaders Strategize for Visiting of PM Modi and Amit Shah in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2024: The BJP and the ‘TIPRA Motha’ alliance, gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state’s two seats, have initiated preparations for the forthcoming visits and are working to ensure significant turnouts in the rallies to be addressed by their key leaders. The Prime Minister is slated to speak at a rally in Agartala’s Swami Vivekananda ground on April 17, while the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will visit Kumarghat in north Tripura and address a massive gathering on April 15.

On Saturday, the top leaders of ‘Tipra Motha’ and the BJP convened a high-level meeting at the Manikya Court, situated within the compound of the historic ‘Ujjayanta Palace’, to discuss arrangements for the visits of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among those participating in the deliberations were ‘Motha’ chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, BJP’s East Tripura candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman, ministers Bikash Debbarma, Shukla Charan Noatia, Tinku Roy, BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit, and others.

Sources revealed that the meeting extensively discussed strategies to ensure maximum attendance of BJP and ‘Tipra Motha’ workers and supporters at the rallies. It was agreed that leaders from both parties would employ all available measures to energize their organizational machinery with the aim of achieving high turnouts at the election rallies. Speaking to the media, the leaders expressed optimism that both events would be resounding successes, with strong mobilization leading to victories for the BJP in both the East Tripura (ST) and West Tripura (general) seats, as well as in the by-election for the Ram Nagar assembly constituency.