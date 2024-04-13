Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Three Sustained Bullet Injuries In Gunfight

In Manipur, three persons sustained bullet injuries when armed miscreants fired several bullets to Heirok village of Thoubal district yesterday.

As per police report the unknown armed miscreants fired several bullets from Penyang village of Tengnoupal district towards Heirok village in the wee hours.

In the incident, three persons sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, unknown persons set ablaze a sawmill in Pallel area of Manipur.

Police intensified the operation and six suspected culprits along with arms and ammunition were seized in the operation.

