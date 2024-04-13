Nagaland: Dimapur Commissioner Of Police Issues Traffic Advisory In View Of Restoration Works Along NH-29

NET Web Desk

In view of the restoration works of the sinking area ( right hand size) along NH-29 near airport junction which will commence from tomorrow from 5 AM onwards till Monday, Dimapur Commissioner of Police has issued traffic diversions/restrictions being put into effect for the safety and convenience of road users.

The traffic advisory stated that the entire RHS stretch towards Dimapur from the Airport traffic point to 3rd Mile traffic point will be cut off and no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the stretch of NH-29.

The left hand side of NH-29 opposite lane will be used as a single lane for vehicles plying towards Chümoukedima as well as for the vehicles travelling towards Dimapur would be diverted at the Airport junction.

While, overtaking is strictly prohibited on this single lane stretch, no vehicles would be allowed to parked from 3rd Mile junction till the Airport junction on the left hand side of NH-29 towards Chümoukedima-Kohima.

All vehicles exiting from Chekiye village main gate should proceed as usual towards Dimapur.

Vehicles coming from Dimapur Chümoukedima travelling towards Chekiye village area should take alternate routes via Little Angels Higher Secondary School) or other connecting routes.

Plying of heavy vehicles entering Dimapur from Assam or Kohima-Chümoukedima or other districts will be restricted from 7 AM till 9 PM during the restoration works.

Except for school buses and emergency service vehicles, no other heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply on this restricted stretch of NH-29, during the restoration period.