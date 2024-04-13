President Murmu Extends Rongali Bihu, Vaishakhi, Vishu Wishes To Citizens

NET Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Rongali Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, which are being celebrated on April 13th and 14th.

These festivals celebrated in various parts of India are vibrant expressions of the country’s diverse cultural heritage, Murmu was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“These festivals promote unity, harmony and brotherhood. All these festivals as symbols of social harmony, generate new energy and enthusiasm into our lives,” she said.

“Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our ‘Annadata’ farmers and express our gratitude towards them. May these festivals bring prosperity and peace in everyone’s life,” the president said.