Tripura: Hilsa Fish Arrives in Markets Ahead of Bengali New Year, But Middle-Class Affordability Remains a Concern

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2024: In anticipation of the upcoming Bengali New Year, the highly sought-after Hilsa fish has made its way into the state market. Originating from Chandpur, Bangladesh, this delicacy has garnered significant attention among consumers. However, as festivities approach, concerns arise regarding its accessibility to the middle-class populace.

Upon visiting the capital’s market, one can observe fishmongers proudly displaying their fresh catches of Hilsa from Chandpur. Available in various weights, the pricing spectrum reflects the dichotomy between frozen and raw varieties. While frozen Hilsa tends to be relatively more affordable, the raw counterpart commands a significantly higher price tag, ranging from Rs 1700 to Rs 1800 per kilogram. For those opting for the convenience of pre-chilled options, prices hover around Rs 1400 to Rs 1500 per kilogram, as reported by local vendors.

Notably, the cost of Hilsa fish has surged by approximately five to six hundred rupees per kilogram in preparation for the New Year celebrations. Despite ample supply, regulatory authorities seem unable to curb this inflationary trend. Reports indicate that many sellers in the bustling Battala market have capitalized on the festive demand, engaging in price gouging practices with little fear of repercussions. This lack of enforcement has left consumers dismayed, with many expressing frustration over the exorbitant prices.

Critics argue that the absence of stringent measures from concerned departments has emboldened unscrupulous traders to exploit ordinary citizens. Calls for price regulation have intensified, urging authorities to intervene and safeguard consumer interests. In light of the prevailing circumstances, the burden falls on regulatory bodies to address these grievances and ensure fair pricing practices, lest the festive spirit be marred by economic disparity.