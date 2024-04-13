Tripura: Human Skeleton Recovered Ahead of Bengali New Year at Gomati District; Investigation Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2024: In a startling unearthing that has sent shockwaves through the Gomati district, authorities have recovered an ancient male skeleton from the Gomati River, just days before the Bengali New Year celebrations. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when locals, who had gathered at the river for a customary bath, spotted what appeared to be a fish floating in the water. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed to be a human skeleton.

The sight of the skeletal remains triggered panic among the bathers, who promptly alerted the Radha Kishore Pur police station. The news of the grim find quickly escalated, prompting a swift response from law enforcement officials. Gomati District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, along with Additional Superintendent Souvik Dey, Radha Kishorepur Police Station OC Babul Das, and Mahila Police Station OC Alpana Sarkar, arrived at the scene to oversee the recovery process.

Speaking to the media, SP Pathak confirmed that the skeleton is significantly old, and an investigation has been launched to unravel the mystery of its origins. Authorities are currently combing through missing persons reports to determine if the remains can be linked to any unresolved cases. In the interim, the skeleton has been transported to the Gomati District Hospital mortuary for further examination.

Complicating the investigation, local residents have raised suspicions about the gender of the deceased. The presence of branches intertwined within the skeleton’s hands has led some to speculate that it may belong to a female. This discrepancy has fueled calls for a thorough investigation to ascertain the true identity of the remains.

As the community grapples with this unsettling recovery, the police are determined to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the skeleton’s deposition in the river. The authorities have assured the public that every effort will be made to conduct a meticulous investigation and provide closure to this eerie episode.