Tripura’s Political Scenario on the Brink: Minister Ratan Lal Nath Foresees Congress Exodus to BJP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2024: The Congress party faces an imminent crisis as two of its three Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are reportedly planning to defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) post-elections. This move could potentially render the Congress non-existent in the state’s political landscape by the next election cycle, according to statements made by Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath during a campaign event for BJP nominee Dipak Majumder in 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency.

The political scene in Ramnagar was charged with energy as a motorcycle procession rolled out from Pragati HS School grounds in Agartala city, rallying support for Dipak Majumdar, the BJP’s candidate for the upcoming 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency by-election. The procession was a show of strength and solidarity for the BJP, which is looking to consolidate its position in the state.

Minister Nath, accompanied by Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and candidate Dipak Majumdar, led the campaign rally from an open-hood car, signaling a confident stride towards the by-elections. Minister Nath addressed the media with bold predictions, asserting that both Biplab Kumar Dev, the BJP nominee for the West Tripura constituency, and Dipak Majumdar for 7-Ramnagar, will secure resounding victories owing to their strong connection with the electorate and the alleged lack of development under their opponents’ tenure.

The minister’s critique extended to the current opposition, claiming that the CPIM will lose its status as the opposition party following the elections. He further alleged that the opposition leader, Jitendra Chaudhury, will struggle to retain his position due to the dwindling number of MLAs in his party.

Minister Nath’s revelations included the ongoing negotiations with the Congress MLAs, who he claims are eager to join the BJP, citing disillusionment with their current party’s performance and direction. He emphasized that the decision for them to switch allegiances has been strategically postponed until after the elections.

The narrative of political violence was also touched upon by Minister Nath, who accused the previous Left Front government of numerous political killings and the subsequent destruction of evidence. He contrasted this with the period post-2018, which he claims has been free of political murders, questioning the electorate’s willingness to support a party with such a history.