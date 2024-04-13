Two Days Meghalaya Strawberry Festival To End Today

NET Web Desk

The much-anticipated Meghalaya Strawberry Festival commenced yesterday with zeal and fervor across various locales in East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya.

The festival, spanning two days, from 12 to 13th April, aims to celebrate the thriving strawberry fields of the Northeastern state while showcasing its rich agro-tourism offerings.

Inaugurating the festival at Sohliya, Vijay Kumar D, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Department of Tourism, highlighted the symbiotic relationship between tourism and strawberry cultivation.

He emphasized the festival’s role in not only promoting tourism but also in bolstering livelihoods and enterprises in the region.

The festival reportedly offers a diverse array of activities, including strawberry picking, cycling treks, live music, cultural performances, and workshops on local beverages.

Visitors from near and far were invited to immerse themselves in these experiences, spread across different regions such as Umsning, Ri Bhoi District; Lewpynsing, Nohron, East Khasi Hills District; Kynktieh, Syntung, East Khasi Hills District; and Darechikgre, West Garo Hills District.

Speaking about the potential for strawberry cultivation expansion, Vijay Kumar D revealed plans to increase farming acreage from 25 to 100 acres in the coming year, with a vision to reach 500 acres if market opportunities permit.

This expansion is expected to significantly enhance the lives of local farmers and communities.

Ostander Lyngkhoi, the village headman of Sohliya, expressed gratitude towards Vijay Kumar for his support and contribution to the festival’s success.

As a pioneer in strawberry cultivation in the Northeast, Lyngkhoi’s acknowledgment underscores the festival’s significance in the region’s agricultural landscape.

Presently, Ri Bhoi produces 2 to 3 tonnes of strawberries annually, reflecting the region’s potential for further growth and development in the agricultural sector.

With the Meghalaya Strawberry Festival culminating today, it has to be mentioned here that festival like this serves as a vibrant platform not only for celebrating the state’s agricultural bounty but also for fostering community spirit and economic prosperity.