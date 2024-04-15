BJP Candidate Dipak Majumdar Seeks Support from Ex-CM Manik Sarkar, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Electorates

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 15, 2024: In a bid to secure support for the upcoming elections, Dipak Majumdar, the nominated BJP candidate from 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency, made significant strides in his campaign efforts on Monday. His activities included visits to prominent political figures and engaging with local residents to garner votes.

Majumdar commenced his day by paying a visit to the official residence of former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. In a symbolic gesture, both politicians exchanged Bengali New Year greetings before Majumdar handed over a resolution letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seeking Sarkar’s support, Majumdar emphasized the importance of backing the BJP in the forthcoming elections.

Following this encounter, Majumdar proceeded to seek votes from Panchali Bhattacharya, the wife of the former Chief Minister, further extending his outreach within the political scenario of the constituency.

Continuing his campaign trail, Majumdar later visited the official residence of Minister Sushanta Chowdhury to solicit support. Minister Chowdhury, addressing the media, highlighted the historical context of political dynamics in the constituency, emphasizing the significance of Majumdar’s candidacy. He underscored the importance of the BJP securing victory in the upcoming by-elections, expressing confidence in Majumdar’s potential to achieve record votes.

Undeterred by the challenges, Majumdar also embarked on a grassroots campaign, visiting various households near the Shishu Bihar HS School to directly engage with residents and solicit their support. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received thus far, conveying optimism about his prospects in the upcoming elections.

With his proactive approach and strategic engagements, Dipak Majumdar aims to secure a historic victory for the BJP in the Ramnagar by-elections, buoyed by widespread support and momentum gained through his campaign efforts.