Union Home Minister Amit Shah Condemns CPI(M) for ‘Spreading Poison’ in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 15, 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah rallied supporters with a fervent promise to fulfill all commitments made to the nation. In an election rally at Kumarghat PWD ground under Unakoti district on Monday, Shah vehemently denounced the CPI(M) for what he termed as “spreading poison” in Tripura.

Highlighting the BJP’s victorious journey that began in Kumarghat in December 2017, Shah praised the efforts under the leadership of Biplab Kumar Deb and Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, asserting that Tripura is now embarking on a new path of development.

With sarcasm laced in his words, Shah accused the communists of sowing division among Tripura’s tribes for years, without delivering on development promises. He contrasted this with the BJP’s commitment to honoring the people, exemplified by the recognition of many Tripura residents with prestigious Padma Shri wards.

Shah lamented the historical neglect of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur by the communists, emphasizing the Modi government’s tribute by naming the Agartala airport after him.

In a scathing rebuke to the opposition’s criticism of the tripartite agreement involving the governments of India and Tripura and Tipra Motha, Shah accused them of spreading misinformation and warned against ignoring the CPI(M)’s alleged poisonous tactics.

Assuring the public that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would fulfill all promises made to the people, Shah urged voters to support BJP nominee Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma for the East Tripura seat in the Lok Sabha election, ensuring their voices reach Modi.

Shah underscored the stark contrast between the BJP and the communists, citing the BJP’s provision of laptops to youth compared to the communist government’s alleged distribution of weapons. He urged voters to consider this difference as they head to the polls.