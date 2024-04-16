Agartala on High Alert for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Election Rally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2024: Security measures in Agartala have been heightened as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to address an election rally on April 17 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

An official from the Home Department, speaking anonymously, disclosed that security arrangements adhere to Special Protection Group (SPG) protocols. The SPG, in collaboration with Tripura Police, Central Armed Police Force, and Tripura State Rifles, has initiated operations to ensure comprehensive security coverage.

“We’ve implemented ample security measures in anticipation of PM Modi’s visit. Stringent security will encompass all areas surrounding the venue. Alongside Tripura Police, we’re deploying Central Armed Police Force, and Tripura State Rifles,” the official stated.

Regular checks, flag marches, and preemptive measures are ongoing across the city. Additionally, Agartala and the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s rally have been designated as No-Fly and Red Zones.

Dr. Vishal Kumar, the West Tripura District Magistrate, issued an order under Section 144, prohibiting the operation of drones or any other unmanned aircraft in and around Agartala city, public gathering places, and VVIP roads from April 16 to 17, ensuring public safety.

Furthermore, the Superintendent of Police, West District, has imposed vehicle movement restrictions in and around Agartala city.