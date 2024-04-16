AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads Vibrant Road Show in Agartala Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2024: All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra orchestrated a dynamic road show on Tuesday in Agartala, bolstering the campaigns of Congress’ Tripura West Lok Sabha election candidate, Asish Kumar Saha, and INDIA Bloc candidate for Ramnagar assembly by-election, Ratan Das. The bustling event saw thousands of fervent Congress supporters thronging the streets, brandishing Congress flags and chanting slogans in unison.

Amidst an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm and political fervor, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by Asish Kumar Saha and Ratan Das, waved graciously to the jubilant crowd from an open vehicle as it traversed through different quarters of the city. The spectacle culminated in front of the Congress Bhawan at Paradise Chowmuhani, marking the conclusion of a spirited display of solidarity and support.

Following the conclusion of the program, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promptly departed for New Delhi, having earlier graced a similar event in Jorhat, Assam, extending her support to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting from the Jorhat constituency.

In the electoral arena, the stakes are high as Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha gears up to lock horns with former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb for the Tripura West parliamentary constituency seat. The battleground is set for elections scheduled on April 19 for the West Tripura parliamentary constituency and Ramnagar by-election, with East Tripura voting slated for April 26. The anticipation builds as the counting of votes is slated for June 4.