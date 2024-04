NET Web Desk

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi will reach Guwahati today evening to campaign for the NDA candidates in Assam.

Party sources said that local people and party workers will welcome him upon his arrival at Borjhar in Guwahati.

Mr Modi will address a rally at Nalbari tomorrow, in April 17th.

Assam is to witness three-phase polls for 14 Lok Sabha seats starting April 19.