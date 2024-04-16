Nagaland CM, Dy CM Extends Wangtsunuo Greetings To Yimkhiung Community

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has extended greetings to the brothers and sisters from the Yimkhiung community on the occasion of Wangtsunuo.

Rio prayed that the post-harvest festival will bring blessings of good fortune and well-being in everyone’s life.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on behalf of the state BJP legislators, conveyed heartiest festive greetings to the Yimkhiungs as they celebrate their spring festival and hope that the festival is celebrated in unity and brotherhood.

Notably, Wangtsunuo festival is a post-harvest festival celebrated every year in the month of April by the Yimkhiung community mostly inhabited under Tuensang/Kiphire District of Nagaland.

This year, the festival will be celebrated today, on April 16.