Nagaland Shines In UPSC 2023 With Four Successful Aspirants

NET Web Desk

In a moment of pride for Nagaland, four aspirants from the state have successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, 2023.

Reportedly, Ms. Tolino Chishi secured All India Rank (AIR) 431, followed by Ms. Alemyim Isaac at AIR 749, Ms. Imsurenla Longkumer at AIR 774, and Mr. Chubalemba B Chang at AIR 915.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland congratulating the successful candidates through social media writes, “Proud moment for Nagaland as 4 aspirants from the State have cleared the prestigious UPSC 2023.I wish you success in the service of the nation”

These individuals have showcased exemplary dedication and perseverance in their journey towards success.

Their success serves as an inspiration for aspiring civil servants across the region, motivating them to strive for excellence and make significant contributions to society.