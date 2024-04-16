Northeast To Receive Light To Moderate Rainfall And Thunderstorms Till 21st April

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over Northeast India till the 21st of this month.

“These conditions will prevail over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 6 days,” says IMD.

In North India, rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour will prevail over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from the 18th to the 21st of this month.

The weather agency added that Strong surface winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour will be present over Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

In South India, light to moderate rainfall thunderstorms and lightning will fall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep from the 18th to the 21st of this month.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heatwave conditions over pockets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 3 days and over pockets of Odisha and West Bengal during the next 4 days.

It added that hot and humid weather will prevail over West Bengal, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka today and tomorrow, and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh during the next 4 days.

The weather agency said that maximum temperatures will rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over Central India during the next 2 days, and by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over East India and Maharashtra during the next 3 to 4 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the rest of the country.