Rs 26 Crore in Narcotics and Cash Seized in Tripura Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: CEO Puneet Agarwal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2024: The Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Puneet Agarwal on Tuesday disclosed that security forces, both state and central, have confiscated narcotics and cash totaling Rs 26 crore since March 16. This seizure includes drugs valued at Rs 23 crore, foreign liquor worth Rs 2.3 crore, and a cash sum of Rs 60 lakh, all apprehended by different enforcement agencies.

Speaking to media personnel at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening, CEO Agarwal said that in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, campaigning for the 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency and 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency by-elections will conclude on Wednesday i.e. April 17, 2024, at 5 PM. Following this deadline, no political party will be allowed to organize any promotional programs, including election meetings and road shows.

The election office has implemented several measures to ensure that voters can cast their ballots fearlessly during the by-elections for the 1-Tripura West parliamentary constituency and 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has received 62 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct violations. Out of these, 59 complaints have been resolved, leading to the temporary suspension of 13 government officials.

He said “Voters from outside the constituencies have been directed to move to their respective areas ahead of the 1-Tripura West parliamentary constituency elections on April 19. Sub-Divisional Administrators and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) in the concerned areas have been asked to confirm compliance with this directive. Central forces will be deployed for security at each polling station to ensure a safe voting environment. Every polling station will provide necessary facilities, including drinking water, toilets, and electricity. Webcasting facilities will be available at every polling station. No exit polls can be conducted from 7 AM on April 19 until the last phase of polling, which is scheduled for June 1, 2024, at 6 PM.”

“Out of a total of 12,800 postal ballots in the 1-Tripura West parliamentary constituency, most votes have already been accepted. The voting process for the remaining postal ballots is expected to conclude tomorrow. So far, 62 complaints related to the election have been received through various media channels. Of these, 59 complaints have been effectively addressed. Additionally, action has been taken against 13 government employees based on election-related complaints”, Agarwal told reporters.

During the press conference, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Subhashis Bandopadhyay and Additional Chief Electoral Officer Usha Jen Mog were also present.