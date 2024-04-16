Ten Aspirants From Manipur Clears UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023

NET Web Desk

Manipur has emerged triumphant in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023, with ten aspirants making their mark on the prestigious list of successful candidates.

Out of a total of 1016 candidates recommended for appointment, Manipur proudly boasts ten of its own, who have demonstrated exceptional merit and dedication.

The list of Manipur’s bright talents who have successfully cleared the UPSC CSE 2023 includes, Kshetrimayum Deepi Chanu (Rank 508), Carolyn Chingthianmawi (Rank 543), Rahul Hijam (Rank 740), Heikrujam Prasanjeet (Rank 757), Chiinzoukim Tungnung (Rank 768), Syed Sidiqui (Rank 826), M Molightson Kanshouwa (Rank 870), Hatchinghoi Haokip (Rank 898), S Christopher Aimol (Rank 921), Dominic Sominthang Haokip (Rank 994).

Their outstanding achievements bring immense pride to Manipur, reaffirming the state’s position as a cradle of talent and resilience, inspiring generations to come.