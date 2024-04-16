Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura CEO Puneet Agarwal & Election Officials Oversee Postal Voting Process; Security Measures Intensified

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2024: In a bid to ensure a smooth electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal accompanied by the Returning Officer (RO) of the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency Dr. Vishal Kumar conducted an inspection of the postal ballot voting facilitation center situated at Shishu Bihar HS School in Agartala city on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters during the inspection, the CEO Agarwal revealed that approximately 12,000 postal ballots had been issued to government officials enlisted for election duty to facilitate their voting. The voting period commenced on April 15 and will continue until April 17.

Agarwal elaborated, stating that service personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) stationed in various states, including Delhi and Chhattisgarh, have already exercised their voting rights as service voters through postal ballots, which were dispatched to them earlier. These completed postal ballots are expected to be returned to the state via postal services.

Providing updates on security measures, the CEO disclosed that contraband goods, predominantly consisting of liquor and narcotics, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 25 crore, have been seized thus far. Security forces have intensified area domination operations in both parliamentary constituencies in Tripura, with heightened vigilance at all checkpoints.

Furthermore, Agarwal outlined the schedule for polling activities, stating that polling parties, accompanied by security personnel, are slated to commence their journey to respective polling stations on April 18. The voting process will officially commence on the morning of April 19 in the West Tripura parliamentary seat.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News