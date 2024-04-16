Tripura: CPIM’s Alleged Attempt to Endanger National Security Sparks Controversy, says BJP Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2024: In a scathing attack on the CPIM, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday accused the party of attempting to jeopardize national security, as purportedly reflected in their election manifesto.

Addressing reporters at a press conference in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon, Deb expressed deep concern over the contents of the CPIM’s manifesto, which he claimed advocated for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, chemical and biological weapons, and other weapons of mass destruction.

“This manifesto is an unfortunate reflection of CPIM’s priorities, seemingly more aligned with pleasing Pakistan and China than safeguarding our nation,” remarked Deb, as he scrutinized the implications of the manifesto. “The fact that the CPIM would prioritize such measures over the security of our countrymen is deeply concerning.”

Deb further criticized the alliance between the CPIM and the Congress, asserting that it posed a threat to the nation’s security. He questioned the integrity of the alliance’s leaders, particularly highlighting their past opposition to compromises made by the CPIM with the Congress in West Bengal. “Those who once opposed CPIM’s compromises with Congress have now joined hands, revealing the opportunistic nature of their alliance,” he remarked, suggesting that the voters of Tripura would not be swayed by such political maneuvers.

The BJP candidate also took aim at the “INDI Alliance,” a coalition of political parties, criticizing their release of separate manifestos at the state level. Deb contrasted this approach with that of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which he claimed had consistently presented a unified agenda. “The lack of cohesion within the INDI Alliance raises questions about their commitment to governance and accountability,” he remarked.

Deb’s critique extended beyond the realm of national security, as he emphasized the economic progress made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the growth of the startup ecosystem in the Northeast region and criticized the purported preoccupation of the CPM with foreign affairs at the expense of domestic development.

Concluding his address, Deb issued a rallying cry to the electorate, urging them to reject the alleged threat posed by the CPM-Congress alliance and reaffirm their commitment to national security. “The BJP will never compromise on the interests of our country,” he declared emphatically.