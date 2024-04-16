Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Spotlights Government Schemes’ Impact in Dhanpur under BJP’s Regime

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2024: Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday emphasized the conscientious nature of Dhanpur residents and their awareness of civic responsibilities. He pointed out the significant benefits garnered from central government schemes over the past six years, urging constituents to ponder why such benefits were not accessed earlier.

Addressing an election rally at Dhanpur on Tuesday afternoon, Nath questioned the effectiveness of past leadership, referencing former Prime Ministers like Indira Gandhi and the tenure of Manik Sarkar, who served as Chief Minister while representing Dhanpur assembly constituency. He challenged constituents to evaluate why developmental initiatives were not undertaken during previous administrations.

Highlighting the transformative efforts of the current government, Nath cited the allocation of numerous housing units, provision of free rice, and ongoing initiatives for free tap water connections as evidence of progress. He attributed the delayed implementation of such initiatives to past policy failures under the Congress and CPIM regimes.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to improved living standards, Nath reiterated the government’s pledge to provide every citizen with quality housing and access to purified water. He encouraged constituents to exercise their democratic rights and participate actively in shaping the future of Dhanpur by excercising their democratic rights in favour of development.

Nath’s remarks underscored the importance of self-reflection and active civic engagement in realizing the community’s aspirations for progress and prosperity.

The Minister elaborated that India boasts a 96 crore 80 lakh eligible voters set to cast their ballots across seven phases in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Within this vast electorate, West Tripura parliamentary constituency alone accounts for 14.61 lakh voters. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate for the constituency.

In this rally, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, MLA Bindu Debnath, MDC Padmalochan Tripura and others were present.