8 Candidates File Nominations For Third Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Assam

NET Web Desk

Eight candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for elections to the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam where voting will be held in the third phase on May 7, a poll official said.

Four candidates filed their nominations for Kokrajhar seat, two for Guwahati and one each for Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies.

For Kokrajhar (ST) seat, NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Lalit Pegu of Voters Party International (VPI) and Independents Prithvi Narayan Deb Mech and Ranjoy Brahma filed their nominations during the day.

For Guwahati, Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal’s Amitabh Sarma filed their papers.

Independent candidate Dulu Ahmed filed his nomination papers for Barpeta seat while Hafiz Burhanuddin of National Road Map Party of India filed his documents for Dhubri constituency.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 19 and scrutiny will be conducted the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22.