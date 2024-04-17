Campaigning For Lok Sabha Election In Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency To End Today

NET Web Desk

The Campaigning period for General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha for Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency will end at 4:00 PM today.

Chief Electoral Officer Nagaland informed that as per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act. 1951, after the campaign period ends, no person can convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with the election.

Displaying any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus will be prohibited.

Moreover, propagating any election matter to the public by holding or arranging musical concert, theatrical performance, entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public will be banned.

Any person who break these provision will be punishable with imprisonment for a term upto two years, or with fine, or with both, as per information.

Notably, political functionaries and party workers, who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency, should not remain present in the constituency.

However, the restriction will not be insisted upon those office bearers of political parties who are in-charge of the State.

Such office bearer should declare their place of stay in the State Headquarters and their movement during the period should remain confined normally between their party office and place of their stay.