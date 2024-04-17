Empowering Democracy in Tripura: Vote-a-thon Event at Kamalpur to Enhance Voter Participation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 17, 2024: In a vibrant display of civic engagement and democratic fervor, Kamalpur Town Hall became the epicenter of electoral awareness and participation as it played host to the much-anticipated ‘Vote-a-thon’ event on Wednesday. Aimed at bolstering voter education and electoral engagement, the program marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the democratic fabric of the region. Led by esteemed dignitaries and attended by enthusiastic citizens, the event served as a beacon of empowerment, underlining the collective commitment to fostering informed citizenship and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Among the distinguished dignitaries present were Saju Waheed A, the District Magistrate of Dhalai District and Returning Officer of 2-Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, Abhinash Roy, Superintendent of Police of Dhalai District Vivek HB, Additional District Magistrate, and L Darlong, Sub-District Magistrate of Kamalpur subdivision and Assistant Returning Officer of 45-Kamalpur assembly constituency.

In his inaugural address, Agarwal emphasized the Election Commission’s commitment to conducting elections with integrity and peace. Highlighting special initiatives, he noted the concerted efforts to engage elderly and differently-abled voters, including door-to-door canvassing. Stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure a tranquil electoral process. Agarwal urged voters to exercise their franchise voluntarily, underscoring the significance of robust democratic participation.

The program also featured four stalls dedicated to voter awareness, providing attendees with crucial information and resources. Waheed, in his welcome speech, outlined the electoral scenario of Dhalai District, detailing the number of polling stations, including those managed by women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

As part of the festivities, a drawing competition and marathon races were organized, adding a dash of creativity and athleticism to the event. The Chief Electoral Officer, accompanied by other dignitaries, participated in signing the voter pledge wall and toured the voter awareness stalls. Subsequently, Agarwal ceremonially flagged off four voter awareness vans for the sub-divisions of Dhalai district, symbolizing the expansive outreach efforts.

The occasion also witnessed the recognition of winners across various categories, with cultural programs adding vibrancy to the proceedings. Agarwal concluded the day with a visit to the strongrooms of 45-Kamalpur and 46-Surma (SC) assembly constituencies at Kamalpur Class XII School, underscoring the Election Commission’s commitment to transparency and security in the electoral process.

The ‘Vote-a-thon’ event at Kamalpur Town Hall stands as a testament to the collective endeavor towards fostering informed and active citizenship, vital for the sustenance of democracy.