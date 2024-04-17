Gruesome Gang-Rape of Tribal Minors Shocks Tripura: Two Arrested, Hunt Underway for Five More Suspects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 17, 2024: In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, two tribal minors fell victim to a brutal gang rape perpetrated by seven tribal youths in the vicinity adjacent to Gabardi under Srinagar police station in West District. The incident, which took place on Monday, has sparked outrage and demands for justice as the families of the two victims grapple with the traumatic aftermath.

According to reports, the two young girls from Ambassa and Khumulwng were abducted from the area near Gabardi and subjected to unimaginable torture by the group of seven assailants. The barbaric act was witnessed by locals, who intervened and rescued the minors, subsequently returning them to their families. Presently, one of the victims from Ambassa is receiving medical treatment at the Dhalai District Hospital, highlighting the severity of the assault.

In response to the heinous crime, a written complaint was promptly lodged by the families of the victims at the Srinagar police station on Tuesday, initiating legal proceedings against the seven accused individuals. Acting swiftly, law enforcement officials arrested two of the suspects on Tuesday night, identified as minors belonging to the tribal community.

The arrested individual, identified as Ajia Debbarma from the Jarulbachai Dukhiyakubra area, has reportedly confessed to his involvement in the reprehensible act. However, legal complexities have prevented the public presentation of the two minor boys detained in connection with the incident.

Offering insights into the ongoing investigation, Dilip Debbarma, the Officer-in-Charge of the Srinagar police station, disclosed that Ajia Debbarma’s confession has shed light on the grim reality of the situation. Interrogations of the remaining suspects are currently underway, with assurances from authorities that all perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly.

In light of the gravity of the offense, calls for stringent punishment for the accused have reverberated from various quarters of society. The community awaits with bated breath as the wheels of justice turn, demanding nothing short of exemplary punishment for those responsible for perpetrating such egregious acts of violence against vulnerable minors. Today, Ajia Debbarma is scheduled to appear before the West District and Sessions Judge Court as the legal process unfolds, aiming to deliver justice and closure to the traumatized victims and their families.