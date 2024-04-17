Mizoram Govt. Appoints Retd. IAS Officer To Probe Combined Civil Services Exam Misconduct Allegations

NET Web Desk

Mizoram government has appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Michael Lalmanzuala to inquire into the allegations of malpractices and unfair means in conduct of the Combined Civil Services examinations and recruitment of officers under the state environment, forests and climate change by Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the decision of the state government at a public meeting held in northeastern Khawzawl district saying that the inquiry was officially ordered on Monday.

Lalduhoma also informed that student leaders made the allegations when they met him recently.

“These kinds of serious allegations have to be investigated and inquired to find out the truth,” he said.

The former state chief secretary, who is also a former member of the MPSC was given 7-day time to submit his report.