PM Modi Addresses Election Rally In Assam; TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee To Address Public Meeting At Silchar

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi held an election rally at Nalbari in Assam today.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr Modi said that the BJP-led NDA government believes in the inclusiveness of all and everyone gets benefits of all government schemes without any discrimination and promises to build three crore new houses for the poor in the next 5 years apart from free food grains for the poor and needy.

Prime Minister added that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to cover all senior citizens above the age of 70 years under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, which provides health insurance of up to 5 lakh rupees irrespective of poor or rich family background and it will lessen the burden on families.

Moreover, Modi said during the last 10 years, Assam and other North Eastern States marching towards development at a very fast pace.

Additionally, he emphasised that the BJP government has ended the evil practice of triple talaq.

The Prime Minister added that his government increased the MSP to protect the interest of the farmers and promises to make three crore women Lakhpati Didis in the country.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is to address a public meeting at Silchar for her party candidate.

Senior leaders of the Congress, AAP, AIUDF, CPI-M, Bodoland People’s Front will also campaign for their party candidates today. Polling will be held in three phases in Assam for a total of 14 seats.