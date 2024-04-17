PM Narendra Modi Calls for BJP Victory in Tripura, Exposes Corruption Under Previous Congress and CPIM Regimes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 17, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Congress and CPI-M on Wednesday, accusing them of transforming Tripura into a corruption hotspot before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the reins.

In a fervent address at a packed rally in support of BJP candidates Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, Modi urged voters to propel the saffron party to victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the importance of Tripura’s development.

“Every ballot cast for BJP-NDA strengthens Modi ki Guarantee!” exclaimed the Prime Minister, highlighting the BJP’s efforts to curb corruption in Tripura since assuming power in 2018.

Pointing to a perceived alignment between the Leftists and Congress, Modi asserted, “Despite their apparent rivalry, they share a common ideology. Our commitment to Northeast’s development is unparalleled, with over 50 visits to the region during my tenure.”

Emphasizing the success of the HIRA (Highway, I-way, Roadway, and Airway) model in Tripura, Modi announced plans to implement the HIRA+ model, a joint effort between the central and state governments.

“The ‘Loot East’ policy of the Congress and Leftists has been replaced by our ‘Act East’ agenda,” Modi declared, underscoring the BJP’s dedication to transformative policies in the region.

Promising substantial benefits for Tripura, Modi disclosed the BJP’s ambitious plan to construct 3 crore new houses nationwide, with the state set to reap significant rewards.

“Our focus remains on bolstering connectivity in the Northeast, exemplified by the provision of free gas connections to over 3 lakh women and the establishment of Eklavya Model Schools for tribal children,” Modi concluded, outlining the BJP’s multifaceted developmental initiatives in the region.

PM Modi was accompanied by BJP West Tripura nominee and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, East Tripura nominee Kriti Singh Debbarma, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and council of ministers.