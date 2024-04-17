Tripura CPIM Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Predicts Rejection of Biplab Kumar Deb in Lok Sabha Election

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 17, 2024: Tripura CPIM Secretary and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister and BJP nominee of West Tripura parliamentary constituency Biplab Kumar Deb labeling him as a product of “WhatsApp University” and predicting his rejection by the people of West Tripura constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala city on Wednesday, Chaudhury accused Deb of fostering political terror and drug involvement during his tenure. Despite his controversial track record, Deb was reinstated by the BJP high command, allegedly to secure electoral victories in Tripura. Chaudhury lambasted Deb’s attempts to sway voters by invoking the Communist Manifesto, referring to it as a tactic of confusion.

The exchange intensified after Deb criticized the CPIM’s election manifesto, accusing it of advocating denuclearization and military downsizing, which he deemed as treacherous. Chaudhury retaliated, condemning Deb’s remarks as an erosion of dignity and integrity within the BJP’s rhetoric.

Highlighting Deb’s history of creating militant factions such as the “Bike Bahini” and “Helmet Army” to intimidate opposition, Chaudhury underscored the BJP’s penchant for electoral manipulation. He attributed the BJP’s survival in Tripura to opportunistic alliances rather than genuine public support.

Chaudhury concluded by expressing confidence in the electorate’s discernment, asserting that the people of West Tripura would reject Deb, whom he characterized as a symbol of the BJP’s divisive politics and questionable educational credentials.