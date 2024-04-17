Union Finance Minister Sitharaman Arrives In Mizoram To Campaign For BJP Candidate Vanlalhmuaka

NET Web Desk

In a recent update, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived in Mizoram today to bolster support for the BJP candidate, Vanlalhmuaka.

Sitharaman’s visit to the northeastern state is strategically timed ahead of the upcoming elections, aiming to sway voters in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Scheduled to address a rally in south Mizoram’s Siaha town, Sitharaman’s itinerary also reportedly ncludes engaging with various segments of the society, including intellectuals, students, and church leaders.

As the campaign proceeds, Sitharaman’s visit signifies BJP’s concerted efforts to expand its footprint and secure electoral victories in Mizoram.