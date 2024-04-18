Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Election Commission Issues Notification For Fourth Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

No Comments
Posted in Elections, Featured, National
NET Web Desk

The election commission of India has issued notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today.

Reportedly, 96 Lok Sabha seats spread over nine States and a Union Territory will go to polls in this phase on 13th of May.

The candidates can file their nominations till 25th April, as reported.

Meanwhile, the filing of nominations for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will end tomorrow, on 19th April.

94 Parliamentary seats in 10 States and two Union Territories will go to polls in this phase on the 7th of May.

The polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on 19th April.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News