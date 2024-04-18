Election Commission Issues Notification For Fourth Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

NET Web Desk

The election commission of India has issued notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today.

Reportedly, 96 Lok Sabha seats spread over nine States and a Union Territory will go to polls in this phase on 13th of May.

The candidates can file their nominations till 25th April, as reported.

Meanwhile, the filing of nominations for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will end tomorrow, on 19th April.

94 Parliamentary seats in 10 States and two Union Territories will go to polls in this phase on the 7th of May.

The polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on 19th April.