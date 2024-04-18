Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

ENPO Appeals Eastern Nagaland’s 20 Legislators To Remain Indoors On Polling Day To Avoid Any Untoward Incidents

Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) has made a sincere appeal to the 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland to honor the decision by remaining indoors on the polling day and abstain voting in order to prevent any untoward incidents.

In a letter to the 20 Legislators of the Eastern Nagaland, the ENPO expressed a firm belief that the elected members would choose to remain indoors honoring the decision of the citizens of Eastern Nagaland to abstain from voting for prevention of any untoward incidents.

However, they cautioned that there could be public commotion if the elected members decided to go and cast their votes.

The organisation also said the decision should not be taken lightly as it represents the collective voice of their community, echoing their shared grievances and concerns regarding the neglect and disregard shown towards the region’s welfare and aspirations by the successive governments.

The ENPO asserted that by honouring the people’s decision to abstain from participating in the election, the 20 legislators would not only demonstrate solidarity with the aspirations of the citizen of Eastern Nagaland but also reaffirm its commitment to the principles of democracy and popular sovereignty.

