General Election in Tripura’s West PC: 14.63 lakh to Exercise Franchise

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2024: The 18th nationwide general election is set to kick off this Friday, with Tripura’s West parliamentary constituency poised to take the electoral spotlight tomorrow in the inaugural phase. With 14 lakh 63 thousand 526 eligible voters poised to exercise their democratic right, the electoral scenario is set to witness a significant turnout.

In the inaugural phase, 8 thousand 430 dedicated poll workers are primed to oversee proceedings across 1,686 polling stations, ensuring the smooth facilitation of the democratic process. Tight security measures have been implemented throughout the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituencies, reaffirming the Election Commission’s commitment to upholding a free and peaceful election.

Tripura, renowned for its vibrant electoral culture, stands at the forefront of democratic participation, boasting impressive voter turnout rates in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. With past experiences reflecting a festive atmosphere surrounding polling events, expectations soar for tomorrow’s West Tripura Lok Sabha elections, with a surge anticipated in voter engagement.

The Election Commission reports a total of 14 lakh 63 thousand 526 eligible voters in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, comprising 7 lakh 34 thousand 133 male, 7 lakh 29 thousand 333 female, and 56 third-gender voters. Notably, there’s a prevailing belief that women will outstrip men in exercising their voting rights, underscoring the evolving dynamics of democratic participation.

While nine candidates vie for victory in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the primary contest is expected to revolve around BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and State Congress President Asish Kumar Saha.

Additionally, tomorrow marks the by-elections in Ramnagar assembly constituency, prompted by the unfortunate demise of MLA Surajit Datta. A total of 45 thousand 757 voters are slated to partake in the by-elections, reflecting the solemn duty of citizens to uphold the democratic principles enshrined in the nation’s ethos.

The Ramnagar Assembly by-election sets the stage for a showdown between BJP candidate and Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, and former CPI(M) MLA Ratan Das.