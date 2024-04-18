PM Modi Extends Support to Biplab Kumar Deb in Letter Ahead of Elections; Candidate Pledges Dedication to Public Service

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2024: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt letter to Biplab Kumar Deb, the candidate for West Tripura constituency. Expressing confidence in Deb’s abilities, the Prime Minister highlighted the invaluable experience Dev brings to the table, having served as both Chief Minister and party president in the state.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the transformative potential Dev holds for Tripura West Central, envisioning a future where the region reaches new heights under his leadership. He reiterated his belief that Dev will garner the support of the people and contribute significantly to the welfare of both his constituency and the nation as a whole.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s endorsement, Deb took to social media to convey his gratitude and reaffirm his commitment to public service. He reflected on the progress made under the BJP government, particularly in improving living standards and addressing societal challenges, while acknowledging the work that still lies ahead.

Deb underscored the importance of the upcoming election as a pivotal moment in India’s journey towards prosperity, urging voters to rally behind the BJP’s vision for a stable and developed nation. He echoed the sentiment of Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious goal of achieving a fully developed India by 2047 and pledged to work tirelessly towards realizing this vision.

Expressing his admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and guidance, Deb emphasized the special bond between the Prime Minister and the people of Tripura. He vowed to collaborate closely with the Prime Minister, dedicating himself to the betterment of both Tripura and the nation at large.

In closing, Deb expressed his unwavering commitment to serving the people of West Tripura, echoing their eagerness to endorse the “Modi Ki Guarantee” in the upcoming elections. With both leaders united in their dedication to progress and development, the stage is set for a transformative journey towards a brighter future for Tripura and India.