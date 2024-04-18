Polling Officials En Route to Ensure Smooth Electoral Process Amid Tight Security in West Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2024: As anticipation mounts for tomorrow’s crucial voting in West Tripura’s Lok Sabha constituency and the Ramnagar by-election, the state is abuzz with preparations. On Thursday morning, polling officials from Umakanta Academy in Agartala city embarked on their journey to their respective polling station under heavy security escort, carrying vital polling materials. Security measures have been intensified across the state to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process.

With voting slated to commence at 7 am on Friday and conclude at 4 pm, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to facilitate a seamless electoral exercise. The focus remains on the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat and the Ramnagar constituency by-elections. District Magistrate Vishal Kumar of West Tripura district affirmed that all necessary arrangements have been diligently executed thus far, with polling workers dutifully making their way to assigned centers since the early hours.

District Magistrate Vishal Kumar provided insights into the logistical intricacies, revealing that 8 Vidhan Sabha center segments will be dispatched from Umakanta School, while 14 will be receiving them. Additionally, dispatches are scheduled for three polling stations in Sepahijala district, one in Udaipur, and two in South Tripura. A total of 1682 polling stations across the state are primed to facilitate the democratic process, with heightened security measures in place at each location to preempt any potential disruptions.

As West Tripura gears up for this pivotal electoral event, stakeholders remain vigilant to ensure the sanctity of the democratic process. With comprehensive security arrangements and meticulous logistical planning, authorities are optimistic for a successful and peaceful voting experience on Friday.