BJP Nominee Biplab Kumar Deb Affirms Commitment to Transparent Governance; Accuses Opposition of Disrupting Democratic Process

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2024: In a show of democratic spirit, Biplab Kumar Deb, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, cast his vote at the Udaipur English Medium Higher Secondary School. The day began with a spiritual visit to the revered Mata Tripureshwari temple, where Deb sought divine blessings through a ceremonial puja.

Following the temple visit, Deb proceeded to fulfill his civic duty by voting. Addressing the media post-vote, he expressed his confidence in the electorate’s support for his vision of a robust and vibrant India, emphasizing the role of the Prime Minister in achieving this goal. “With the blessings of Mata Tripureshwari, I have cast my vote with the hope of contributing to the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term,” Deb stated. He articulated a collective aspiration for the people of Tripura to actively engage in the electoral process, thereby shaping a future that promises empowerment for youth, women, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged.

Deb also shared his optimism that the residents of Tripura would vote in alignment with his vision of a strong and beautiful state. Amidst the electoral fervor, opposition candidate Asish Kumar Saha raised concerns over the absence of a pooling agent, attributing it to the lack of support for the Congress-CPIM alliance, which Deb criticized as unethical. Deb accused the alliance of historical exploitation and sought to distance his campaign from their influence, labeling them as political pariahs attempting to tarnish the sanctity of the democratic process.

The BJP nominee’s remarks underscored his commitment to fostering a transparent and inclusive political environment, free from the shadows of past misgovernance. As the state of Tripura witnesses the unfolding of this ‘democratic festival’, the narrative of a strong India and a resplendent Tripura remains central to Deb’s electoral promise.