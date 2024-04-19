Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Criticizes Opposition with ‘No Issue, No Ground’; Stresses on Prime Minister Modi’s Ten-Year Contribution

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2024: The Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday lambasted the opposition, claiming they have “no issue” and “no land under their feet,” suggesting that the people have rejected their stance. He emphasized the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stating that the country’s progress hinges on the re-election of Prime Minister Modi, who has been “working continuously for the welfare of the country and people for the past 10 years.”

In a fervent appeal to the electorate, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at a grand election rally in Panisagar under North Tripura District. The rally, which took place on Friday, was in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the East Tripura constituency, Kriti Singh Debbarma.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Saha announced that financial approval for the establishment of a judicial court, a new block building, and a degree college in Panisagar has been granted, with project implementations set to commence shortly.

Dr. Saha reflected on the peaceful conduct of the 2023 assembly elections and the by-elections of Boxanagar and Dhanpur, praising them as a democratic achievement for Tripura. He criticized the opposition for allegedly attempting to mislead the public with various allegations, accusing them of habitual confusion-mongering.

The Chief Minister urged the public to recognize the importance of the election, which he believes will secure Prime Minister Modi’s third term and continue the country’s rapid development trajectory. He praised Modi’s journey from a tea seller to the Prime Minister, emphasizing his commitment to fulfilling promises and leading the nation towards a stronger global standing.

As the 18th Lok Sabha elections approach, Chief Minister Saha called upon the citizens to support the BJP’s candidate, Kriti Singh Debbarma, to ensure a decisive victory that aligns with the country’s developmental goals under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

The rally, attended by prominent leaders including Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Binoy Bhushan Das, MLA Yadav Lal Nath, North District President Bhabatosh Das, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, and North District BJP President Kajal Das, showcased unwavering support for PM Modi’s visionary leadership and the BJP’s agenda for progress and development.