Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Stresses on Fairness & Peace in Lok Sabha Election; Urges to Prioritize Progress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2023: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday said that elections are the paramount celebration of democracy, emphasizing the importance of conducting them with fairness, freedom, impartiality, and peace.

Dr. Saha said this while casting his vote at the Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ School polling station in Agartala during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Elections represent the pinnacle of democracy. India’s electoral process holds significance not just nationally but globally. It’s a momentous occasion eagerly awaited by all. Today marks the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, coinciding with the nationwide voting. I hope everyone can exercise their voting rights properly and peacefully,” stated Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister also urged the citizens of the state to participate in the voting process peacefully.

Dr. Saha further noted that since 2023, the election process in the state has transformed into a democratic festival.

“The Election Commission stands prepared to address any grievances during the polling,” he assured.

He also urged voters to consider which party would prioritize development, peace, and unity when casting their ballots.

“We must support those who will work for the betterment of our society,” he emphasized.

Later, while en route to campaign in the East Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Saha mentioned that the voter turnout is satisfactory.